We are seeking a talented individual for a full-time editor position for the Moose Lake Star Gazette. The person should be a good writer and curious about what is happening around the Moose Lake, Barnum, Sturgeon Lake and Willow River area. The individual should have previous writing experience, preferably in a newspaper setting. You will put together the MLSG each week by writing stories, taking photos, editing/formatting press releases, designing pages and directing a team of stringers. Other duties including maintaining the newspaper’s website and social media sites, as well as maintaining relationships with contacts within the community. Please send resume and writing clips to: Publisher, 930 Cleveland St S, Cambridge, MN 55008 or email to jeff@northstarmedia.net