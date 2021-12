FREELANCE PHOTOGRAPHER LOOKING FOR WORK WITH NEWSPAPERS IN TWIN CITIES AREA. I CAN BE REACH AT louthephotoguy@gmail.com or by OFFICE NUMBER AT 651 – 489 – 8006 IF NOT IN LEAVE A MESSAGE OR CELL 612 – 638 – 8159 LEAVE A MESSAGE. MEMBER OF THE NATION PRESS CLUB # 25004,

WEBSITE wwwlouthephotoguy.com