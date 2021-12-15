Multi Media Sales Consultant

SUMMARY: Sell various multimedia display advertising space for publication.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Understand all product offerings and how they provide value to businesses

Dedicate a minimum of 25% (10 hours/week) of time to prospecting new business acquisition and approximately 35% (14 hours/week) to servicing, retaining and advancing existing clients.

Complete thorough needs analysis for every client and make clear connections between customer needs and product(s) offered, as well as lend expertise with the creative development of the campaign.

Include all appropriate products (print, digital) in recommended solutions

Update and maintain CRM daily. Track calls, emails, appointments, prospects, and sales cycle through CRM.

Demonstrate ability to prepare and deliver customized presentations and maintain an acceptable presentation closing ratio.

Provide market and industry knowledge, spec campaigns, and solutions for customers and prospects.

Accurately identify, define, analyze and resolve problems. Follow through to ensure appropriate corrections are made, negotiate and process ad adjustments, as well as work closely with credit department to keep accounts current.

Meet revenue goals and maintain an acceptable closing ratio

Maintain regular and punctual attendance.

Other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Two years sales experience, preferable in the newspaper industry or other media.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITY:

Excellent communication skills.

Highly motivated, strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

Time management skills while working in a fast paced, deadline driven environment that often includes multiple, concurrent projects.

Strong computer skills.

Ability to work in a faced paced environment.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Regularly required to sit, stand, talk, hear, use hands to fingers, walk, reach with hands and arms, climb, balance and stoop.

Occasionally required to lift and /or move up to 25 pounds.

Required to use close, distance, color, peripheral vision, depth perception and the ability to focus.

Works in both office setting and outside, being exposed to the elements.

We are committed to providing equal opportunity to individuals with disabilities who are qualified. We will provide reasonable accommodations for employees and applicants with disabilities who are qualified, unless doing so would cause undue hardship. A written request must be given to Human Resources.

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.

Contact: mrothhouse@forumcomm.com