(2/27/22) The Frazee-Vergas Forum, which is situated in the heart of lakes country in west central Minnesota, is seeking a full-time editor to add to its award winning staff. The right candidate will work with our staff members to help grow both our print and digital products, while also engaging our communities with solid reporting and photographs.

The Frazee-Vergas Forum is part of a family-owned group of three newspapers all located in west central Minnesota. We pride ourselves on our small town and family-friendly work environment. We offer above average pay, insurance and paid vacation.

Responsibilities include

• Write human interest feature stories about the people and activities in our community

• Attend and write stories on governmental agencies like city council and school board meetings

• Edit, proofread and adjust stories as necessary.

• Collaborate with our sister publications to help generate story ideas and content.

• Assist in the day-to-day activities of the Frazee-Vergas Forum as necessary

• Other duties as assigned.

Education and experience

• Writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine or specialty publication is required.

• Basic photography skills and knowledge of photo editing skills is preferred.

• Must be skilled in proofreading and editing; AP Style knowledge is preferred.

• Journalism or communications degree is preferred, though equivalent experience will be considered.

Knowledge and Skills

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills are required.

• Must be able to multitask and juggle many different projects in a fast-paced environment.

• Must be organized and be a hard worker.

• Must be creative and have the ability to work in both small groups and independently.

• A strong sense of community and importance of news

For more information, or to apply, contact Chad Koenen at the Citizen’s Advocate by phone at (218) 548-5585, by email at chad@henningadvocate.com or by mail at PO Box 175, Henning, MN 56551.