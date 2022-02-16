We are seeking a full time reporter to cover events and meetings in the Pine County area. Would be submitting 4-9 stories per week along with photos from the towns we cover- mainly Askov, Finlayson, Sandstone, Hinckley and Pine City.

Some meeting coverage is required but otherwise arranging time for interviews is flexible.

Previous writing experience desired and knowledge of AP Style a bonus.

Good pay and benefits available.

Please send writing samples and resume to Jeff Andres jeff@northstarmedia.net or mail to Northstar Media, 930 Cleveland St S, Cambridge, MN 55008