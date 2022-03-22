(3/22/22) Kanabec Publications is seeking a Graphic Designer. 32 hours per week. Must have the ability to manage multiple projects and the ability to work creatively to conceptualize and design effective ads while meeting our quality standards. You must possess excellent design & communication skills. Desired Skills: A two-year degree in graphic design & experience preferred. Must be proficient with Mac OS and Adobe Creative Suite. Web ad design and newspaper ad/print ad design experience is preferred.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefit package. Send Resume to: Jeff Andres Kanabec Publications 107 S. Park St., Mora, MN 55051 or email jeff@northstarmedia.net