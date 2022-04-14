(4/14/22) The County News Review, Cambridge, Minnesota, is seeking a managing editor to provide and oversee outstanding local coverage of the Cambridge area, located just north of the Twin Cities. The ideal candidate will have a college degree in journalism, experience in newspaper reporting and the ability to manage multiple tasks. Skills required include reporting, photography, InDesign layout, website and social media management, as well as the ability to write concise, compelling local stories. This is an exciting opportunity for somebody who wants to be part of a vibrant community of 10,000. Make a difference in people’s lives by sharing compelling stories and objectively covering topics that matter.

Interested candidates should contact Keith Anderson, director of news, APG of East Central Minnesota at: keith.anderson@apgecm.com. Please submit a cover letter and samples.