(4/6/22) The Stillwater Gazette, Stillwater, Minnesota, is seeking a managing editor to provide and oversee outstanding local coverage of the historic Stillwater area, located along the beautiful St. Croix River. The ideal candidate will have a college degree in journalism, experience in newspaper reporting and the ability to manage multiple tasks. Skills required include reporting, photography, InDesign layout, website and social media management, as well as the ability to write concise, compelling local stories. This is an exciting opportunity for somebody who wants to be part of a beautiful community at one of the oldest newspapers in Minnesota with a long history of award-winning community journalism.

Interested candidates should contact Keith Anderson, director of news, APG of East Central Minnesota at: keith.anderson@apgecm.com. Please submit a cover letter and samples.