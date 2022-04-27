Own a Weekly Newspaper — FOR FREE

(4/27/22) Yes, free. The owner of the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger is eager to give up the paper because he plans to leave for Ukraine and assist in efforts there. But first, he wants to leave the paper in good hands. To get this newspaper, entirely free of charge, the next owner must show that he or she has the knowledge, experience and the drive to take on the challenge. That means putting out a newspaper every week, with only a handful of stringers to assist, while also handling the billing and other paperwork. The Lafayette Nicollet Ledger, based in small town near New Ulm, covers the western half of Nicollet County. Small circulation but financially solvent, read by people who are proud of their kids and proud of their hometown.

Respond to (507) 228-8985 or ledger@prairiepublishingmn.com , and Lee will answer any and every question you have.