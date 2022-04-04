Sports Reporter

(4/4/22) Live your dream by getting paid to cover sports! APG of East Central Minnesota is looking for a full-time sports writer and photographer to cover varsity and community sports in the Princeton and Milaca, Minnesota area. We’re looking for a storyteller who can go beyond game coverage and stats. Duties include writing and reporting, photography, social media and online postings.

The ideal candidate is someone who can engage readers, players, and coaches in our communities and enjoy their work in the process. You must be able to prioritize your time on a busy beat and be able to quickly turn stories for the web, balanced with creative features for print. Experienced or entry-level candidates are accepted for this full-time position that includes benefits, including 401(k).

Submit resume and clips (writing and photography) to Jeff Hage, Managing Editor, at: jeff.hage@apgecm.com.