(5/25/22) The Journal in New Ulm, Minnesota, is hiring a part-time news clerk for weekday afternoons to early evening in the newsroom.

Those interested will learn the basics of desktop publishing and photo editing. We are willing to train. Preferred skills are proofreading, grammar & typing.

Apply to: Craig Peterson, cpeterson@nujournal.com

Mail or drop off resume: The Journal PO Box 487, New Ulm, Mn 56073