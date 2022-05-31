(5/31/22) Top quality north Iowa weekly newspaper and shopper is seeking an experienced publisher. This is a working position that will require news writing skills, an appreciation of advertising and basic management skills. A strong news and advertising staff is in place. There will be an opportunity for sweat-equity ownership as well as a solid starting salary with benefits. We would consider a rising star with minimal experience with whom we would work with and train. This publishing business does well in excess of $1 million in annual sales and has a solid history of profitability. Ownership is a nearby family newspaper…not a chain.

Apply with resume to:

Kristin Grabinoski / krisg@armstrongjournal.com

Jerry Wiseman / news3456@mchsi.com

712-260-1011