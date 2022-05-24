(5/24/22) Want to write local sports? We’ll teach. Enhance and develop a career in community sports journalism by joining a daily newspaper practical learning lab. The Journal is seeking a sports reporter who has an eye for detail and accuracy and is ready for the challenge of working in a fast-paced environment. The Journal, a 6-day-a-week newspaper in New Ulm, MN, is looking for a full-time sports writer that has an interest in sports, reporting and photography. This position involves game coverage, photography skills, feature stories, design and layout, help with editing and recording statistics. This might seem like a formidable list, but the editors here are willing to train, teach and mentor those who exhibit a willingness to learn — this is why we describe this operation as a learning lab. Attitude counts here. You will be taught and mentored in all aspects of community newspaper news production at this local newspaper.

If interested, please send your cover letter, resume and three writing clips to sports@nujournal.com or news@nujournal.com.