Advertising Sales Manager

(8/16/22) Northstar Media Inc is looking for an experienced sales manager to lead a small team in selling print and digital advertising in the Cambridge area for the Isanti-Chisago County Star and neighboring publications. This person has the potential to take over as Advertising Director when the current person retires.

Ideal candidate should be organized, outgoing and have the ability to lead along with having experience in selling newspaper advertising. Knowledge of Vision Data is a plus. Good salary available plus multiple bonus opportunities and a benefit package.

Please send resume and salary requirements to jeff@northstarmedia.net.