Community Editor

(8/19/22) Press News newspapers has openings for a pair of community editors in the northwestern suburban metro. Our community editors cover education, local government, business and features in the communities where they are assigned. One of these positions involves a split between sports and news. We’re looking for people who want to work in all aspects of community journalism — reporting, photography, digital storytelling and page layout.

Please send your cover letter and resume – along with writing and photography samples – to alicia.miller@apgecm.com