(8/29/22) The Montgomery Messenger is seeking a Community Editor or News Reporter for the “Kolacky Capital of the World.” Join a team of three award-winning writers, working in a family-owned group of three newspapers southwest of the Twin Cities.

Applicant must possess a desire to be involved in the community and represent the newspaper at public functions. Skills required include reporting, photography, strong familiarity with Apple platform, contribute to social media and websites, strong organizational skills and self-motivated, and be able to juggle multiple stories and deadlines.

Full-time employment with benefits. Those interested should send a cover letter, resume and 3-4 of your writing samples to: David Wann, 200 Main St E, New Prague, MN 56071. Or by email to dwann@newpraguetimes.com