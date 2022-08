(8/24/22) The MN Flyer, a monthly aviation magazine, is looking for an editor/marketing person. A great opportunity for someone to write and coordinate contributing writers for editorial copy/photos while also selling the advertising for the magazine. Work from home and set your own schedule. Ability to do layout a plus but not required. Salary plus bonuses and a benefit package.

Contact Jeff Andres- jeff@northstarmedia.net for more information or to apply.