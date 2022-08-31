(8/31/22) Applications are being accepted for a managing editor position at the historic Stillwater Gazette, one of the oldest newspapers in Minnesota. Experience in journalism or related field required, plus experience in news writing, layout (InDesign), copy editing, managing others, photography/Photoshop and social media. Benefits include medical, dental and vision options, as well as 401K. Make a real difference in the world around you. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status. Qualified candidates should submit resume, cover letter, and writing and/or layout samples to Keith Anderson, director of news, at: keith.anderson@apgecm.com.