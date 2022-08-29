(8/29/22) The New Prague Times is seeking a News Editor to work in a family-owned group of three newspapers southwest of the Twin Cities, and oversee three award-winning writers.

Applicant must possess a desire to be involved in the community and represent the newspaper at public functions. Skills required include reporting, photography, strong familiarity with Apple platform, oversee and contribute to social media and websites, strong organizational skills and self-motivated, and be able to juggle multiple stories and deadlines.

Full-time employment with benefits. Those interested should send a cover letter, resume and 3-4 of your writing samples to: David Wann, 200 Main St E, New Prague, MN 56071. Or by email to dwann@newpraguetimes.com