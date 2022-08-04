(8/4/22) Northstar Media, Inc., a nice, local, family owned business is looking for an outside sales consultant in Cambridge and an outside sales consultant position in Hinckley. The position would sell advertising in newspapers/shoppers, on line, on social media and a new tv network.

Both positions are full time with benefits. If you are comfortable using a computer and talking with people face-to-face, we will help you to learn. Salary plus additional bonuses.

To learn more, please call Jeff at 651-407-1258 or jeff@northstarmedia.net.