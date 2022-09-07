(9/7/22) The News & Times, based in Waconia, is looking for somebody who knows the western Carver County area and would enjoy covering it as a community editor. This job offers something new every week, but is especially rewarding since it allows you to share stories that leave a lasting impression and ultimately improve communication in your community. If you have strong writing skills, can be objective in your reporting, look forward to meeting new people and researching issues, enjoy photography and would like to be part of a team that produces a paper every week and posts daily updates, this may be your perfect job.

Experience is a plus, but we can also train. Paid PTO and benefits included.

To apply send a resume to editor Jason Schmucker at patriot.editor@apgecm.com. Writing samples also welcomed.