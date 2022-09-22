(9/23/22) Press Publications in White Bear Lake is seeking a staff writer to join its award-winning team. As a staff writer, you will be responsible for coordinating editorial content and layout for our newspapers and website. In addition to writing stories, the job will require attending news meetings, taking photographs, assisting with the layout process, writing occasional editorial columns and maintaining a positive relationship with the community at large. We are looking for a candidate who is a talented writer, passionate about local community news and great at time management. Candidates should have a degree in journalism (or a related field) and have relevant experience. To apply, please send resume, cover letter and three writing samples to quadnews@presspubs.com.