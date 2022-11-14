Part-Time Production and Office Position

(11/14/22) Northeaster is currently hiring for an individual with Creative Suite, Microsoft, and general Macintosh knowledge with Word Press experience being a plus. Candidates should posses a savvy office presence for dealing with clients and the general public over the phone and in-person. Must be self driven and need little oversight to complete tasks. This job requires high attention to detail, organization, and the ability to work efficiently and to switch gears when client needs arise.

A degree is fine, but so is experience and knowledge. We’re seeking a well-rounded production artist with people skills to help at the office. The position is part-time with the delegation of other duties as needed.

Starting wage is negotiable and commensurate with experience with a review at 90 days.

Send your resume and brief introduction to Vince@MyNortheaster.com