Leadership Opportunities in Wisconsin and Minnesota

Adams Publishing Group is seeking dynamic leadership for regional publishing groups in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Candidates will have a successful track-record growing revenue and earnings in the publishing industry. A thorough understanding of all components of publishing operations – including P&L, editorial, sales, digital, production, marketing and strategic planning – are vital for the successful candidate. APG leaders are entrepreneurial, have excellent communication skills, are team-builders and foster a positive culture, are involved with community organizations, and embrace an agile and changing environment.

Regional President & Publisher

This opportunity leads the Southern Wisconsin Group and is based in Janesville, WI. The successful candidate will have at least 10 years experience leading a multi- group of newspapers. The region consists of five daily subscription publication and ten subscription weeklies, nine shoppers, digital platforms, specialty publications and a state-of-the-art production facility. This position is responsible for overall P&L and attaining overall strategic goals for the operation. A strong acumen in production and commercial printing desired. This position reports to the Central Division President.

General Manager / Advertising Director

This opportunity leads publications in Northern Wisconsin and is based in Ashland, WI or Hayward, WI. The group consists of three subscription publications, two shoppers, digital platforms, and specialty publications. The successful candidate will have a minimum of three years experience in a management role with a strong track-record in advertising revenue generation. This position is responsible for overall P&L and attaining overall strategic goals for the operation. A strong acumen in digital sales desired. This position reports to the Northern Wisconsin Regional President.

Senior General Manager

This opportunity leads the Southern Minnesota Group and is based in Owatonna, MN. The group consists of two daily subscription publications, six subscription weeklies, four shoppers, digital platforms, and specialty publications. The successful candidate will have a minimum of three years experience in a management role with a strong track-record in advertising revenue generation. This position is responsible for overall P&L and attaining overall strategic goals for the operation. A strong acumen in content and subscription acquisition desired. This position reports to the Central Division President.

Cover letters, resumes and salary history should be sent to: HR@APG-WI.COM