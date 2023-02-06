Community Editor

Ogden Newspapers is hiring a News Editor, located in New Ulm. Position includes management of a small editorial team that produces a 6-day-a-week newspaper. Position requires relocation to New Ulm, and includes competitive salary and full benefits.

Essential Duties:

• Responsible for the day-to-day management an editorial department that includes two full-time news reporters, a sports editor, and multiple freelancers.

• Coordinate coverage and page design with regional editor, located 75 miles away in nearby Marshall, and with other Ogden daily newspaper, the Fairmont Sentinel.

• Work with advertising department in coordination of publication of about a dozen special sections that generate not only reader interest in local, feature articles, but advertising revenue as well.

• Hire, train, and retain editorial department employees, including further recruitment of freelance writers and interns.

• Build and develop relationships within community.

• Write editorials on local and regional topics that can be used in all Minnesota Ogden properties.

• In collaboration with regional editor, and local publishers, develop ideas that allow all three newspapers to share resources and streamline processes in order to produce more in-depth/investigative coverage of local issues.

• Through training and daily editing, improve news and sports reporters writing and photography skills.

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field.

• 5+ years working in the newspaper industry with at least 2 years in a management position.

• Demonstrated ability to write not only good news copy, but investigative, feature and opinion pieces as well.

• Have a great deal of energy and ideas to help keep this uniquely growing newspaper from becoming an all-too-common shrinking one.

• Ability to work well with others and represent the newspaper in a positive manner in the community and with readers.

• Proficient in AP Style.

• Capable of making the people who work with you, better at doing their job.

To apply or for more information, contact Mike Lamb at 507-537-1551 or email at mlamb@marshallindependent.com