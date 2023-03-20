Community Editor – Sun Post

The Brooklyn Center-Brooklyn Park Sun Post, based in the northwest metro of the Twin Cities, is looking for someone passionate about storytelling, with solid reporting and photography skills. This job offers something new every week, but is especially rewarding since it allows you to share stories that leave a lasting impression and ultimately improve communication in your community. If you have strong writing skills, can be objective in your reporting, look forward to meeting new people and researching issues, and enjoy photography, this may be your perfect job. Experience in Photoshop and InDesign a plus, but we can also train. Paid PTO and benefits included.

To apply send a resume to senior editor Andy Wig at andrew.wig@apgecm.com. Writing samples also welcomed.