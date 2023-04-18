The North Pine County News has an opening for the right candidate to become the new editor. If you enjoy finding a mix of features, civic, events, business, previewing and equipping readers for the coming week, this could be a great fit. The editor writes, edits, assigns stories to freelancers and works with other nearby editors for regional stories in the Hinckley, Sandstone, Askov and Finlayson areas. The position is full-time, includes health insurance, paid time off, mileage for travel, training, opportunity for vision, dental, 401k and other pre-tax benefits are available. Email your resume, cover letter and clips to: Jeff@northstarmedia.net.