Full-Time Editorial Assistant

As an editorial assistant, you’ll be working at the Hinckley office with the North Pine County News editor and the Pine City Pioneer editor assisting in the production and design of the weekly newspapers. You will also be formatting legal notices, obituaries, event calendars and other news, along with writing four or more stories per week. The ideal candidate must be detail oriented and good with computers. InDesign and Photoshop knowledge IS a plus but can be learned on the job. Please send resume to Jeff Andres, Publisher, 930 Cleveland St S, Cambridge, MN 55008 or email: jeff@northstarmedia.net