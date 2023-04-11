The Journal in New Ulm, Minnesota, has immediate opening for a general assignment reporter. Communication education and/or experience is preferred. We are looking for energetic journalist with social media skills willing to be a creative and critical thinker looking beyond the story of the day toward deeper angles and themes. We value a narrative storytelling approach to in-depth reporting. Will consider a veteran journalist or someone just launching your career. New Ulm is a vibrant community located in southwest Minnesota known for its German heritage and historical sites and landmarks. Full benefit package includes health, dental and life insurance, 401K and paid time off. Email cover letter, resume and work examples to Mike Lamb at mlamb@marshallindependent.com