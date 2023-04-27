St. Cloud Business and News Reporter

Seeking talent to produce original reporting and stories for St. Cloud LIVE and St. Cloud Focus, with an emphasis on local business reporting and general news.

Create daily digital content – a combination of original content (briefs, videos, etc.) and curation of local, relevant content and information for digital and social media audiences.

Live reporting (Facebook Live, live blogging, etc.) as news and events warrant a more immediate coverage approach.

Develop and maintain relationships with local sources, community groups and businesses; represent Forum Communications Co. in the St. Cloud community.

Assist in posting to social media channels as a way to engage the community, share content and updates, and drive loyalty among readers.

Collaborate with other content creators and news teams in the FCC network to identify strong regional, state and niche content that will appeal to St. Cloud.

Other duties and projects as assigned.

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.