The Globe and dglobe.com seeks a digital news reporter for our newsroom in Worthington, Minnesota. We are seeking a go-getter with a passion for reporting on public safety, including trends and issues surrounding crime. The successful candidate will also report on the local political scene during elections and localize state politics when warranted. In a smaller newsroom, opportunities always exist to report on local and breaking news events, assist with taking photos, recording video and editing podcasts. We are seeking a reporter who is passionate about news! We are part of Forum Communications Co., a family-owned leading media and technology company proud of our continued growth in the upper Midwest.

Job description:

The journalist on this beat will produce in-depth stories that impact our community and region, along with court reporting of significant public interest.

The reporter selected for this position will be eager to play a watchdog/investigative role through interviews, observation, research and analyzing data.

Resourceful and energetic self-starter who can manage multiple assignments and write in an attention-grabbing style. In addition, you should be savvy with multimedia and social media platforms, have a knack for writing on topics and issues of interest to our readers, and be able to work with the newsroom’s multimedia teams to present stories in the most effective way possible.

Develop and maintain relationships with local sources; represent The Globe in the community when needed.

Respond with urgency to breaking news, which includes writing stories and producing visuals on deadline with a digital audience in mind.

Other duties and projects as assigned.

Education and experience:

Writing in college or professional experience for a newspaper, website, magazine or specialty publication is required. AP Style knowledge is a plus.

Experience using digital analytics and social media tools.

Basic knowledge of video and photo editing is preferred.

A journalism or communications degree is preferred.

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for your birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.

Apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers/

JOB REQUISITION #23-204