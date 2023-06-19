The Vice President of Advertising Sales oversees the advertising sales strategy and operations for Forum Communications Company. This position is responsible for developing market share growth opportunities, increasing new business acquisition and overseeing advertiser retention activities. This position is also responsible for up-leveling the sales organization and activating creative selling strategies throughout the organization using multiple platforms, including newspapers, niche print publications and a variety of digital products. This position can be located anywhere within the geographic footprint of Forum Communications Company.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with market publishers and regional advertising directors to develop and enhance advertising products and sales programs to increase revenue.

Ensure the organization is meeting or exceeding advertising revenue targets and other metric-based goals.

Develop and execute on strategic advertising initiatives to influence key metrics.

Manage regional advertising directors, digital advertising director and key account executives and lead the organization in developing new business opportunities, enhancing sales acumen and improving client acquisition and retention. Review historical advertising trends, research the existing market landscape and monitor competitor performance to identify opportunities to increase market share and revenue.

Maintain a list of key client accounts, make regular sales calls and participate in community events to build relationships with potential and existing clients.

Recruit experienced, enthusiastic sales professionals into the organization and provide regular training to the company’s sales representatives to address skill and performance gaps.

Develop plans to motivate and incentivize the sales organization to enhance rep performance.

Ensure all FCC news markets have a common understanding of advertising goals, metrics, strategies and best practices.

Partner with technology team to continuously optimize advertising technology to enhance advertising efficacy across all platforms.

Partner with product team to continuously enhance advertising products to optimize revenue generation.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in advertising sales.

Experience managing and training sales representatives.

Undergraduate degree in related field.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITY:

Must be a highly motivated self-starter.

Strong financial acumen.

The ability to interact successfully in a cross-functional team setting is required.

Excellent people management and leadership skills.

Solid understanding of advertising platforms.

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to effectively communicate with internal and external customers, both written and orally.

Entrepreneurial spirit with strong analytical capabilities.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Ability to travel.

Regularly required to sit, stand, talk, hear, use hands to fingers, walk, reach with hands and arms, climb, balance and stoop.

Occasionally required to lift and /or move up to 15 pounds

Required to use close, distance, color, peripheral vision, depth perception and the ability to focus.

Works in both office setting and outside being exposed to the elements.

At Forum Communications Company, our legacy is deeply rooted in harnessing the power of communication to connect and inform people in the communities we serve. Since 1917, everything we do is driven by creating and sharing information, ideas and insights.

Today, we’re a leading media and technology company that’s home to a family of people whose passion and purpose is fueled by collaboration and innovation. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals and having fun.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship. Click here for more information.