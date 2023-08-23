Area Sports Reporter

Herald Journal Publishing, located in Winsted, Minnesota, seeks a talented and ambitious sports reporter to join our team of sports reporters to cover area high school sports and regional sports activities. The ideal candidate will have a passion for sports and the ability to write engaging, informative and insightful articles on a wide range of topics.
Herald Journal Publishing is a growing communications company that provides its employees with competitive wages, benefits, flexible work schedules, and much more. Our newspapers are located in Delano, Cokato, and Winsted, Minnesota. You can expect a refreshing and personal culture at Herald Journal Publishing that encourages idea-sharing and collaboration. Here, your knowledge, abilities, and work experience counts.
Responsibilities:
- Contribute stories in a variety of formats and lengths, utilizing a growing network of sources
- Meet all deadlines with clean copy that meets company style and assigned length guidelines
- Stay up-to-date with the latest news and trends in their area of knowledge
- Collaborate with other writers and editors to ensure high-quality content
- Balance ambitious storytelling and in-depth features with topical stories and news analysis.
- Develop and pitch new story ideas and projects
- Sports photography
- May be asked to assist with general photography and news stories from time to time
Requirements:
- Professional writing experience, preferably in sports journalism or related field
- The ability to bring unique elements to stories and/or a proven ability to be first on stories that matter to – fans is greatly preferred
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to meet tight deadlines and work within a team in a fast-paced environment. Ability to travel as assigned.
- Be familiar with sports photography
- Flexibility to work evenings, weekends, and holidays as needed
Please send a resume, cover letter, and samples of written materials to Andrew Meuleners, Herald Journal Publishing, PO Box 129, Winsted, MN 55395, or email ameuleners@heraldjournal.com.