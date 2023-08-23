Area Sports Reporter

Herald Journal Publishing, located in Winsted, Minnesota, seeks a talented and ambitious sports reporter to join our team of sports reporters to cover area high school sports and regional sports activities. The ideal candidate will have a passion for sports and the ability to write engaging, informative and insightful articles on a wide range of topics.

Herald Journal Publishing is a growing communications company that provides its employees with competitive wages, benefits, flexible work schedules, and much more. Our newspapers are located in Delano, Cokato, and Winsted, Minnesota. You can expect a refreshing and personal culture at Herald Journal Publishing that encourages idea-sharing and collaboration. Here, your knowledge, abilities, and work experience counts.

Responsibilities:

Contribute stories in a variety of formats and lengths, utilizing a growing network of sources

Meet all deadlines with clean copy that meets company style and assigned length guidelines

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and trends in their area of knowledge

Collaborate with other writers and editors to ensure high-quality content

Balance ambitious storytelling and in-depth features with topical stories and news analysis.

Develop and pitch new story ideas and projects

Sports photography

May be asked to assist with general photography and news stories from time to time

Requirements:

Professional writing experience, preferably in sports journalism or related field

The ability to bring unique elements to stories and/or a proven ability to be first on stories that matter to – fans is greatly preferred

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ability to meet tight deadlines and work within a team in a fast-paced environment. Ability to travel as assigned.

Be familiar with sports photography

Flexibility to work evenings, weekends, and holidays as needed

Please send a resume, cover letter, and samples of written materials to Andrew Meuleners, Herald Journal Publishing, PO Box 129, Winsted, MN 55395, or email ameuleners@heraldjournal.com.