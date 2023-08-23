Herald Journal Publishing is seeking a newspaper editor/reporter for the Enterprise Dispatch in Cokato, Minnesota. An editor/reporter will serve to gather news and information that is relevant, address community needs and interests, and help readers.
Examples of the work:
- Obtain relevant information through interviews, observations, attending events, researching documents, and computer-assisted reporting
- Write accurate, fair, timely, information-packed, and colorful stories. Know and use proper grammar, spelling, and newspaper style.
- Select stories that reflect reader interest, both geographically and demographically, and reflect the diversity of the community.
- Use multimedia to tell stories through web updates, photography, blogging, etc.
- Develop community contacts, sources, and other knowledge of the community and its interests.
- Editing abilities, including page pagination and posting of content to the web
- Generate story ideas.
- Collaborate with reporter and editor colleagues in the region to set priorities based on news and opportunities to grow the audience.
- Shoot still photos and videos. Edit video for publication.
- Any other projects or assignments outlined by the editorial supervisor and/or publisher.
- Suggest photographs and graphics to accompany stories.
- Other duties as assigned
Required knowledge, skills, and abilities:
- Must have good communication skills for the ability to deal with internal and external customers effectively
- Excellent keyboarding and computer knowledge
- Excellent knowledge of grammar, spelling, and AP style
- Ability to react quickly to new developments and exercise judgment.
- Ability to juggle multiple stories and deadlines
Required education and experience:
- Degree in journalism or a related field of study preferred
- Other combinations of education and experience may be considered
Herald Journal Publishing is a growing communications company that provides its employees with competitive wages, benefits, flexible work schedules, and much more. Our newspapers are located in Delano, Cokato, and Winsted, Minnesota. You can expect a refreshing and personal culture at Herald Journal Publishing that encourages idea-sharing and collaboration. Here, your knowledge, abilities, and work experience counts.
Job Type: Full-time
Work Location: In person
Please send a resume, cover letter, and samples of written materials to Andrew Meuleners, Herald Journal Publishing, PO Box 129, Winsted, MN 55395, or email ameuleners@heraldjournal.com.