Herald Journal Publishing is seeking a newspaper editor/reporter for the Enterprise Dispatch in Cokato, Minnesota. An editor/reporter will serve to gather news and information that is relevant, address community needs and interests, and help readers.

Examples of the work:

Obtain relevant information through interviews, observations, attending events, researching documents, and computer-assisted reporting

Write accurate, fair, timely, information-packed, and colorful stories. Know and use proper grammar, spelling, and newspaper style.

Select stories that reflect reader interest, both geographically and demographically, and reflect the diversity of the community.

Use multimedia to tell stories through web updates, photography, blogging, etc.

Develop community contacts, sources, and other knowledge of the community and its interests.

Editing abilities, including page pagination and posting of content to the web

Generate story ideas.

Collaborate with reporter and editor colleagues in the region to set priorities based on news and opportunities to grow the audience.

Shoot still photos and videos. Edit video for publication.

Any other projects or assignments outlined by the editorial supervisor and/or publisher.

Suggest photographs and graphics to accompany stories.

Other duties as assigned

Required knowledge, skills, and abilities:

Must have good communication skills for the ability to deal with internal and external customers effectively

Excellent keyboarding and computer knowledge

Excellent knowledge of grammar, spelling, and AP style

Ability to react quickly to new developments and exercise judgment.

Ability to juggle multiple stories and deadlines

Required education and experience:

Degree in journalism or a related field of study preferred

Other combinations of education and experience may be considered

Herald Journal Publishing is a growing communications company that provides its employees with competitive wages, benefits, flexible work schedules, and much more. Our newspapers are located in Delano, Cokato, and Winsted, Minnesota. You can expect a refreshing and personal culture at Herald Journal Publishing that encourages idea-sharing and collaboration. Here, your knowledge, abilities, and work experience counts.

Job Type: Full-time

Work Location: In person

Please send a resume, cover letter, and samples of written materials to Andrew Meuleners, Herald Journal Publishing, PO Box 129, Winsted, MN 55395, or email ameuleners@heraldjournal.com.