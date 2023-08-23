Editor/Reporter

Herald Journal Publishing is seeking a newspaper editor/reporter for the Enterprise Dispatch in Cokato, Minnesota. An editor/reporter will serve to gather news and information that is relevant, address community needs and interests, and help readers.

Examples of the work:

  • Obtain relevant information through interviews, observations, attending events, researching documents, and computer-assisted reporting
  • Write accurate, fair, timely, information-packed, and colorful stories. Know and use proper grammar, spelling, and newspaper style.
  • Select stories that reflect reader interest, both geographically and demographically, and reflect the diversity of the community.
  • Use multimedia to tell stories through web updates, photography, blogging, etc.
  • Develop community contacts, sources, and other knowledge of the community and its interests.
  • Editing abilities, including page pagination and posting of content to the web
  • Generate story ideas.
  • Collaborate with reporter and editor colleagues in the region to set priorities based on news and opportunities to grow the audience.
  • Shoot still photos and videos. Edit video for publication.
  • Any other projects or assignments outlined by the editorial supervisor and/or publisher.
  • Suggest photographs and graphics to accompany stories.
  • Other duties as assigned

Required knowledge, skills, and abilities:

  • Must have good communication skills for the ability to deal with internal and external customers effectively
  • Excellent keyboarding and computer knowledge
  • Excellent knowledge of grammar, spelling, and AP style
  • Ability to react quickly to new developments and exercise judgment.
  • Ability to juggle multiple stories and deadlines

Required education and experience:

  • Degree in journalism or a related field of study preferred
  • Other combinations of education and experience may be considered

Herald Journal Publishing is a growing communications company that provides its employees with competitive wages, benefits, flexible work schedules, and much more. Our newspapers are located in Delano, Cokato, and Winsted, Minnesota. You can expect a refreshing and personal culture at Herald Journal Publishing that encourages idea-sharing and collaboration. Here, your knowledge, abilities, and work experience counts.

Job Type: Full-time
Work Location: In person

Please send a resume, cover letter, and samples of written materials to Andrew Meuleners, Herald Journal Publishing, PO Box 129, Winsted, MN 55395, or email ameuleners@heraldjournal.com.