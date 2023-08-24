Part-Time Reporter

The Montgomery Messenger and Waterville LifeEnterprise are seeking a part-time (24-32 hours per week) reporter for local news and sports. Semi-flexible schedule. Time is split between the two offices. All skill levels are encouraged to apply, including local novices, recent college grads, and those who simply have an interest in sports and/or writing. Preference given to college graduates in a journalism, mass communications or related degree. The Messenger and LifeEnterprise are owned by Suel Printing, Co., which also owns The New Prague Times and The Extra. It’s a great small, family-owned company to work for. Office space is in Montgomery and Waterville respectively. Come help us document local stories and share them with the small communities we reside in. Some work can be done remotely. Send a resume, cover letter, five writing and photography examples to editor@montgomerymnnews.com.