Staff Reporter

Herald Journal Publishing, located in Winsted, Minnesota, is seeking accomplished writers with a passion for local news to join our team of reporters. The ideal applicant will be someone with a keen sense of curiosity and an eye for detail. Reporters are expected to generate their own story ideas and field assignments from editors. The reporter will be expected to cover breaking news and write relevant community news stories.

Herald Journal Publishing is a growing communications company that provides its employees with competitive wages, benefits, flexible work schedules, and much more. Our newspapers are located in Delano, Cokato, and Winsted, Minnesota. You can expect a refreshing and personal culture at Herald Journal Publishing that encourages idea-sharing and collaboration. Here, your knowledge, abilities, and work experience counts.

Responsibilities:

Contribute stories in a variety of formats and lengths, utilizing a growing network of sources

Meet all deadlines with clean copy that meets company style and assigned length guidelines

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and trends in their area of knowledge

Collaborate with other writers and editors to ensure high-quality content

Balance ambitious storytelling and in-depth features with topical stories and news analysis.

Develop and pitch new story ideas and projects

Photography

Requirements:

Professional writing experience

The ability to bring unique elements to stories and/or a proven ability to be first on stories that matter to readers is greatly preferred.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ability to meet tight deadlines and work within a team in a fast-paced environment. Ability to travel as assigned.

Be familiar with photography

Flexibility to work evenings, weekends, and holidays as needed

Please send a resume, cover letter, and samples of written materials to Andrew Meuleners, Herald Journal Publishing, PO Box 129, Winsted, MN 55395, or email ameuleners@heraldjournal.com.