Advertising and Marketing Sales

Do you enjoy meeting and helping people? The Annandale Advocate is looking for a dynamic individual for their full-time sales position. This position provides marketing solutions to our business clients to increase their sales. Our products include the Annandale Advocate, the LURE, and its website Annandaleadvocate.com. We are seeking an individual who has excellent verbal communication skills, enjoys establishing relationships, and wants to help our local businesses succeed. The Advocate is the leading information provider in our community, and we have a professional team that is committed to producing excellent products and results. Basic computer and written skills required. Compensation is base salary with commission. Send resume attention: gm@annandaleadvocate.com