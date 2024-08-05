The Forest Lake Times is looking for a community editor/reporter to join our team just north of the Twin Cities. This full-time position is based in our Forest Lake office and includes coverage of local government, business, breaking news, in-depth feature stories, photography and layout.

Your passion for community journalism has a home here. Share compelling stories that make a difference in the community where you work. Successful candidates must be flexible, attentive to detail, able to communicate concisely and capable in photography. New college graduates encouraged to apply.

Requirements:

– Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

– The ability to create content for our digital and print products and use social media to engage our audience is essential.

– Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, Microsoft Office, AP Style and online content management systems would be helpful.

– Education or experience in journalism or a related field is preferred.

– A valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle and driving record insurable by the company.

To apply, please send your resume, cover letter and 3-4 examples of your work to Hannah Davis at hannah.davis@apgecm.com.