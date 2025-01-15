Want to live in the heart of Minnesota’s lake country and also enjoy the flexibility of plenty of remote work? The Mille Lacs Messenger is seeking an editor to lead our coverage in beautiful Isle, Minnesota. We’re looking for someone who enjoys interaction with others and is committed to quality community journalism. Isle is located on the breathtaking shores of Lake Mille Lacs, the walleye mecca of the state. If you love journalism and the outdoors, this may be the perfect job.

The ideal candidate is someone who can engage readers, loves to write, will uncover interesting stories, understands the importance of community journalism and enjoys their work and can work remotely for a good portion of the week. Photography, layout and online posting a must. Recent college grads encouraged to apply, as well as those with experience. Full-time with benefits, including 401(k), medical, dental, vision, company-paid disability and term life insurance and paid time off. Pay is $33,000-$40,000+.

Submit resume and clips (writing and photography) to Keith Anderson, director of news, at: keith.anderson@apgecm.com.