Editor – Part-Time, Flexible

The Northeaster newspaper, an award-winning, twice-monthly publication that reaches 27,500 households in Northeast Minneapolis, Columbia Heights and St. Anthony Village (plus area businesses), seeks an editor.

Qualifications: Degree in journalism; editing and writing experience a must. Photography skills helpful. Knowledge of AP style, InDesign and our coverage area helpful.

Send resume and writing samples to contact@mynortheaster.com. The position will be open until filled. Competitive pay DOQ. Find the full job description at https://www.mynortheaster.com/editor-wanted-part-time/