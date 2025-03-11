The Owatonna People’s Press is looking for its next newsroom leader who will lead by example, engage with our audience and community on a regular basis, develop and procure content that ensures “must read” status, be organized and efficient, and work harmoniously with other team members in our group of newspapers.

As the news reporter, you will head up the news reporting for the Owatonna People’s Press, helping us put out multiple print editions per week and keep our website updated.

The goal for our news reporter is to lead content production and help us maintain and increase readership and subscribership, and to help the team continually improve our printed publications and digital platforms.

Location

The city of Owatonna is located in south central Minnesota. It boasts a mixture of white collar and blue collar businesses, an enjoyable retail, restaurants and hospitality sector, plenty of parks and recreation opportunities, a thriving arts and theater scene, and the largest county fair in the state. It’s also a quick trip from Owaotnna to the Twin Cities via I-35.

Expectations

• Live in or near the city and come into the office regularly

• Create and procure must read content for our print and digital offerings

• Help with online and print publishing cycles and develop effective planning for both

• Take part in social media postings and other audience engagement efforts

• Engage with the community at a wide variety of events, happenings, clubs, meetings, etc.

• Comply with media law and ethical guidelines

• Be an effective and positive member of the APG Southern Minn team

Requirements

• Working experience in the journalistic field, preferably with writing background

• Strong writing skills and an excellent portfolio

• A proven ability to be both self-sufficient and capable of working in a team

• Demonstrated news judgement

• An eye for detail along with critical thinking

• A penchant for organization and multitasking

• An understanding and interest in the use of computers and technology

• Degree in journalism or related field (preferable but not required)

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status.

Benefits

The fringe benefits include medical (split between employer and employee), dental and vision options (employee paid). There are three company-sponsored benefits, including short-term disability, long-term disability and a term life insurance policy. The company pays for six major holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day), plus volunteer days and floating holidays. In addition, employees accrue 3.33 hours of paid leave per pay period in the first year of employment (80 hours) and increasing to 5.0 hours per pay period (120 hours) after their one-year anniversary of employment. The company will pay 35 cents to the mile for work-related driving, in addition to a monthly sum for use of a smartphone on the job. The company has the option of making a discretionary match to the 401K retirement plan after year’s end.

To apply, send a cover letter, resume and a few writing samples to annie.harman@apgsomn.com.

