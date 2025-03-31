Photography Intern – Rochester

Interested candidates can apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers

The Post Bulletin has been delivering award-winning local news to Rochester, Minnesota, and the surrounding communities since 1872. Its best-in-class journalism earned the publication the highest honor of being named “Minnesota’s Most Outstanding Newspaper” by the Minnesota Newspaper Association in 2022, as well as first place awards in multiple categories, including advertising excellence, in 2024. The Post Bulletin is part of Forum Communications Company, a 5th-generation family-owned media company with 20+ publications across the Upper Midwest that collectively deliver local news to more than 5 million readers every month.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

This is a full time, 10-week summer internship for photography, May through August (dates flexible.) Our intern will have the opportunity to learn on-the-job skills in a fast-paced environment, taking photos for the news, sports and features sections.

WHO WE’RE LOOKING FOR

Ideal candidates will be comfortable working under deadline pressure and understand the importance of timely multimedia reporting. They will be working with editors, taking direction, and working independently, and must be able to relate to people in the community and handle sensitive and emotional situations.

Expected compensation for this role is $13/hour.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising.

The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.

Forum Communications Company offers the following for all full time and 32 benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Company paid short term disability and life insurance coverage

Critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage options

Paid maternity and parental leave

Retirement benefits

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

