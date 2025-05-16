Multimedia Account Manager – Willmar, MN

Interested candidates should apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers

The West Central Tribune has been delivering award-winning local news to Willmar, Minnesota, and the surrounding communities since 1895. Its best-in-class journalism earned the publication a first-place award in sports reporting from the Minnesota Newspaper Association in 2024, as well as other notable mentions. The West Central Tribune is part of Forum Communications Co., a fifth-generation family-owned media company with 20+ publications across the Upper Midwest that collectively deliver local news to more than 5 million readers every month.

About the role

Are you looking for a role that offers you a flexible work schedule, the ability to influence your own earning potential and the opportunity to contribute to important work in the community? As a Multimedia Sales Manager you will leverage your knowledge of sales and account management to sell marketing solutions and advertising across both print and digital formats. You will demonstrate your creativity, drive, and passion in developing sales strategies, prospecting new clients, growing existing clients, and fearlessly asking for the sale. You thrive on the win and on building relationships within your community, and you have a knack for assessing and translating business needs and challenges into successful advertising and/or marketing solutions. In this role, it is paramount to maintain strong communication with both clients and internal parties. The company specializes in adapting to clients’ needs, and as such, clients need to be confident in your ability to put their vision to the page and screen, as well as direct in-house designers to do the same. You are not just selling a product, but an investment in clear messaging from a trusted source.

Responsibilities

Develop and prepare monthly/quarterly sales strategies within assigned territory to meet revenue goals.

Demonstrate clear understanding of all products and services and effectively communicate how they provide value to different businesses and industries.

Prospect to acquire new business; prepare and deliver customized proposals and presentations to clients.

Manage the day-to day relationships with existing clients, including analyzing their business, conducting business reviews, providing solutions, resolving issues and serving as an extension of their business.

Examine current clients for unmet needs; present recommended solutions and share new product capabilities

Complete thorough needs analysis for every client to make a clear connection between company products and the return on investment.

Effectively communicate and offer input between the client and our creative department to help facilitate an effective campaign.

Share knowledge, experience and information in order to optimize overall team sales strategies and team effectiveness.

Key success factors

Strategy Deployment – Creates and develops unique strategies for prospecting and managing campaigns.

Research and Retention – Demonstrates an ability to research new industries and markets and apply findings to campaigns.

Relationship Building – Maintains relationships with both clients and prospects in order to strengthen and grow the book of business

Setting Aim – Can manage company and personal goals in order to generate revenue.

Setting Aim – Can manage company and personal goals in order to generate revenue. Self-Development – Can adapt to a changing environment with new and different projects and campaigns; pushes oneself to rise to the challenge.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or combination of education and experience in sales and marketing.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Skills & Attributes

Open to development, with a drive to take on new projects and challenges; curious to learn more.

Comfortable working independently and communicating with clients and prospects confidently.

Fearless to bring new ideas to the table, both internally and externally.

Adept at both building and developing relationships; ready to handle change.

Customer focused mindset, with an ability to adapt to different personalities.

Exceptional follow-through and perseverance; comfortable following up with prospects.

Ability to think strategically in prospecting and developing campaigns.

Flexibility to sell a wide range of products and services.

Excellent communication skills and ability to close.

Organized, with close attention to detail.

Expected compensation for this role is between $54,000 and $65,000/year, based on qualifications and experience.

About the Company

We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising.

The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.

Forum Communications Company offers the following for all full time and 32 benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages.

Company paid short term disability and life insurance coverage

Critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage options.

Paid maternity and parental leave.

Retirement benefits.

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.