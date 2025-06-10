Advertising Sales/Marketing

Great pay and benefits selling print and digital advertising for Livewire Printing Co. in Jackson, Minn. Established local territory; flexible hours. In this position, you will assist clients in developing effective print and digital advertising campaigns via our established and expanding print and web properties. Duties include sales call preparation, proposal development and marketing consultation. We offer an attractive compensation plan with health insurance, 401(k), paid holidays and vacations. Send letter of application and resume to justinl@livewireprinting.com.