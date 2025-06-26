A unique career opportunity awaits you! Interested candidates should apply at https://adamspg.com/careers/

Southern Minnesota Regional Publications

Location: Southern Minnesota

Salary: Competitive

Reports to: Publisher/Editorial Director

Position Overview

We’re seeking a dynamic Managing Editor to lead our newsroom into the digital future while maintaining our commitment to exceptional community journalism. This role combines traditional editorial excellence with digital innovation, audience engagement, and multi-platform storytelling across our nine Southern Minnesota publications.

The ideal candidate will be a strategic leader who understands both the fundamentals of quality journalism and the evolving digital landscape that connects news organizations with modern audiences.

Key Responsibilities

Editorial Leadership & Content Strategy

Edit and enhance stories, columns, and community content across all platforms with focus on digital-first publishing

Develop and implement content strategies that serve both print and digital audiences

Oversee special section development and production, with opportunity for freelance collaboration

Ensure editorial standards and journalistic integrity across all publications and platforms

Digital Innovation & Audience Development

Lead digital content strategy including social media, newsletters, and website optimization

Develop audience engagement initiatives to grow readership and community connection

Implement SEO best practices and analytics-driven content decisions

Explore emerging digital storytelling formats (video, podcasts, interactive content)

Monitor audience metrics and adapt content strategy based on performance data

Team Leadership & Development

Supervise and mentor editorial team of 12+ staff members: 3 Assistant Editors 3 Sports Reporters 5 News Reporters 1 Community Desk Assistant 10+ Stringers/Contributors

Provide coaching and professional development focused on digital skills and modern journalism practices

Foster collaborative newsroom culture that embraces innovation while respecting community journalism values

Operations & Community Engagement

Collaborate with pagination team on print layout while prioritizing digital content flow

Manage day-to-day community communications across multiple channels

Build and maintain relationships with community leaders, sources, and readers

Coordinate coverage across nine publications to maximize efficiency and impact

Ensure timely, accurate reporting that serves local communities

Required Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications, or related field

5+ years of editorial experience with leadership responsibilities

Strong editing skills with attention to detail and AP style proficiency

Demonstrated experience with digital publishing platforms and content management systems

Understanding of social media strategy and audience engagement

Experience managing teams and developing staff

Knowledge of media law, ethics, and journalistic standards

Preferred Qualifications

Experience with SEO, analytics tools (Google Analytics, social media insights)

Video editing and multimedia storytelling capabilities

Newsletter and email marketing experience

Background in community journalism or regional publications

Project management experience with special publications

Familiarity with modern newsroom workflow tools

What We Offer

Competitive salary of $60,000

Opportunity to shape the digital future of established community publications

Leadership role with significant editorial autonomy

Collaborative work environment with experienced team

Chance to make meaningful impact in Southern Minnesota communities

Application Requirements

Please submit:

Cover letter explaining your vision for community journalism in the digital age

Resume highlighting relevant editorial and leadership experience

Three professional references

Portfolio of editing work and any digital initiatives you’ve led

We’re looking for someone who shares our commitment to serving local communities while embracing the tools and strategies that will ensure our long-term success in the evolving media landscape.

Benefits:

Competitive medical, dental and vision insurance; company-paid disability and term life insurance; a generous PTO policy with PTO accrual beginning on the first day of employment; company-paid holidays; and a 401(k) plan with discretionary matching. In addition, APG associates have access to discounts on a wide variety of products, services, flights, rental vehicles and more.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status.