Multimedia Account Manager – Bemidji

Interested applicants can apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers
Join the Fun. Drive Results. Grow Your Career.
The Bemidji Pioneer has been a trusted source of award-winning local news since 1896, proudly serving Bemidji, Minnesota, and the surrounding communities. In 2024, we earned top honors from the Minnesota Newspaper Association in categories like General Excellence, Sports Reporting, Headline Writing and Breaking News. We’re part of Forum Communications Company — a fifth-generation, family-owned media company that reaches over 5 million readers across the Upper Midwest every month.
We’re not just about newspapers anymore — we’re digital-first, community-focused, and always evolving.
About the Role
If you’re passionate about your community, love a fast-paced environment, and are energized by building relationships and creating smart solutions — we want to meet you!
As a Multimedia Account Manager, you’ll work with local businesses to connect them with our engaged audience through powerful print and digital marketing products. From high-impact storytelling to cutting-edge digital campaigns, you’ll be selling solutions that deliver real results — all while having fun, meeting great people, and shaping the future of local media.
You’ll thrive here if you:
- Enjoy variety in your day and flexibility in your schedule
- Love talking with people and learning about their businesses
- Are driven, creative, and not afraid to ask for the sale
- Want to grow professionally while making a local impact
What You’ll Do
- Build and maintain strong client relationships
- Develop custom advertising strategies across multiple platforms
- Prospect and pitch new business with confidence and enthusiasm
- Guide campaign creative with our in-house design team
- Track performance, follow up, and continually look for ways to grow client success
- Collaborate with a passionate, supportive team that wants you to succeed
What We’re Looking For
- A natural relationship-builder with great communication skills
- Someone who can juggle multiple priorities in a fast-moving environment
- Self-starter with a strategic mindset and a love for solving problems
- Comfort with both print and digital products (or curiosity to learn)
- Sales experience is great — but if you’re coachable and motivated, we’ll teach you the rest!
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in sales, marketing, or communications
- Valid driver’s license and insurable driving record
- Must carry required vehicle insurance
Compensation & Perks
- $55,000–$80,000/year (based on experience and performance)
- Uncapped commission potential
- Flexible scheduling
- Health, dental, and vision insurance
- 401(k) with company match
- Mileage reimbursement
- Supportive, upbeat work culture with room to grow
Why You’ll Love It Here
At The Bemidji Pioneer, you’re not just selling ads — you’re helping businesses thrive and strengthening the fabric of our community. We work hard, laugh a lot, and genuinely care about the people around us. We support your growth, value your ideas, and believe that work should be both meaningful and fun.
So if you’re looking for a fast-paced job where no two days are the same — and you like the idea of selling dynamic products backed by trusted journalism — let’s talk.
Apply today and join a team where your hustle is appreciated and your voice matters. We can’t wait to meet you!
We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.