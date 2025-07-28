General Manager

General Manager

By on July 28, 2025 in Newspaper Jobs

Join a Legacy of Storytelling — and Build Your Own. At Forum Communications Company, we’ve been telling stories for over 100 years — and now, we’re launching something new: Midwest Sports+, a high-quality sports streaming brand powered by innovation, connection, and community.

We’re hiring a General Manager to help us:

  • Lead a team that loves sports as much as our audience
  • Expand digital and broadcast coverage across the Midwest
  • Build partnerships, grow audiences, and drive revenue

We offer:

  • Competitive salary + performance bonuses
  • Health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement & more
  • Paid parental leave + volunteer time
  • A fun, collaborative culture driven by purpose

If you’re ready to be more than just a manager — and truly be a builder — this role is for you!

Learn more & apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers