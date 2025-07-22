Multimedia Account Manager – Brainerd

Interested candidates can apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers

Join the Fun. Drive Results. Grow Your Career.

The Brainerd Dispatch has been a trusted source of award-winning local news since 1896, proudly serving Bemidji, MN, and the surrounding communities. In 2024, we earned top honors from the Minnesota Newspaper Association in categories like General Excellence, Sports Reporting, Headline Writing, and Breaking News. We’re part of Forum Communications Company — a 5th-generation, family-owned media company that reaches over 5 million readers across the Upper Midwest every month.

We’re not just about newspapers anymore — we’re digital-first, community-focused, and always evolving.

About the Role:

If you’re passionate about your community, love a fast-paced environment, and are energized by building relationships and creating smart solutions — we want to meet you!

As a Multimedia Account Manager, you’ll work with local businesses to connect them with our engaged audience through powerful print and digital marketing products. From high-impact storytelling to cutting-edge digital campaigns, you’ll be selling solutions that deliver real results — all while having fun, meeting great people, and shaping the future of local media.

You’ll thrive here if you:

Enjoy variety in your day and flexibility in your schedule

Love talking with people and learning about their businesses

Are driven, creative, and not afraid to ask for the sale

Want to grow professionally while making a local impact

What You’ll Do:

Build and maintain strong client relationships

Develop custom advertising strategies across multiple platforms

Prospect and pitch new business with confidence and enthusiasm

Guide campaign creative with our in-house design team

Track performance, follow up, and continually look for ways to grow client success

Collaborate with a passionate, supportive team that wants you to succeed

What We’re Looking For:

A natural relationship-builder with great communication skills

Someone who can juggle multiple priorities in a fast-moving environment

Self-starter with a strategic mindset and a love for solving problems

Comfort with both print and digital products (or curiosity to learn)

Sales experience is great — but if you’re coachable and motivated, we’ll teach you the rest!

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in sales, marketing, or communications

Valid driver’s license and insurable driving record

Must carry required vehicle insurance

Compensation & Perks:

$50,000–$80,000/year (based on experience and performance)

Uncapped commission potential

Flexible scheduling

Health, dental, and vision insurance

401(k) with company match

Mileage reimbursement

Supportive, upbeat work culture with room to grow

Why You’ll Love It Here:

At The Brainerd Dispatch, you’re not just selling ads — you’re helping businesses thrive and strengthening the fabric of our community. We work hard, laugh a lot, and genuinely care about the people around us. We support your growth, value your ideas, and believe that work should be both meaningful and fun.

So if you’re looking for a fast-paced job where no two days are the same — and you like the idea of selling dynamic products backed by trusted journalism — let’s talk.

Apply today and join a team where your hustle is appreciated and your voice matters. We can’t wait to meet you!

