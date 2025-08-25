Editor – Dickinson, ND

Interested candidates can learn more and apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers

The Dickinson Press in Dickinson, N.D., is seeking an editor to lead its energetic, fast-paced, digital-first newsroom. This editor will guide and inspire a talented team of reporters, encouraging creativity, collaboration and innovation while maintaining a strong focus on engaging storytelling.

The ideal candidate will be passionate about news, eager to coach and develop journalists and skilled at producing high-quality content for both digital and print platforms. This leadership role will shape coverage for a targeted audience while driving forward the newsroom’s commitment to impactful, community-focused journalism.

Dickinson is a regional hub in the southwestern part of the state, often called the “Gateway to the Badlands.” It is a regional center for energy and agriculture, and home to Dickinson State University. The readership is a vibrant mix of industry workers, ranching families and students, giving the city a blend of small-town character and economic dynamism. It offers access to Theodore Roosevelt National Park, the historic Medora area and the rugged Badlands, while also hosting cultural attractions such as the Ukrainian Cultural Institute and Dickinson Museum Center. Known for its hospitality and frontier spirit, Dickinson balances its heritage with growth tied to energy, agriculture and education.

Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in journalism, with one to three years of editing experience preferred. Those without editing experience or who have an equivalent combination of experience and education may be considered. A strong knowledge of AP style, along with excellent grammar and spelling skills is required. Also, candidates must be able to multitask in a fast-paced newsroom, be resourceful and provide ideas that our readers will find interesting and compelling.

Applicants must possess a reliable vehicle covered with acceptable insurance and a valid driver’s license with a record insurable by the company.

The Dickinson Press is part of a family-owned company with a large Upper Midwest footprint. We offer a competitive salary, excellent benefits package with health, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) and paid time off.

To learn more about Dickinson, visit this link: https://www.visitdickinson.com/