Editor – St. Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Live, part of Forum Communications Co., is seeking an editor to lead its growing newsroom in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

The editor will oversee newsroom operations, guide content strategy, support company-wide reporting initiatives, and represent the publication in the St. Cloud community. Candidates should bring newsroom leadership experience, strong communication skills, and a commitment to local journalism.

This full-time role offers $60K–$70K annually plus comprehensive benefits, including health, retirement, and growth opportunities. Join a trusted, family-owned media company dedicated to delivering impactful journalism across the Upper Midwest.

Candidates can apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers